Lunch? by ankers70
Photo 767

Lunch?

A little bit of a laugh today with a sign from outside the Lions' area at Werribee Open Range Zoo, taken last week.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Suzanne

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. A fair warning.
June 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
June 26th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
haha, love it.
June 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Haha love it
June 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it.
June 26th, 2023  
