Previous
Zebra foal by ankers70
Photo 768

Zebra foal

Taken last week at Werribee Open Range Zoo. This little foal, born in the early hours of the morning, stood up for the very first time just in time for this photo.

28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh so sweet.
June 27th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so dear! The zebra and the foal!
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise