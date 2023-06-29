Previous
These boots are made for walking! by ankers70
These boots are made for walking!

My boots after yesterday's very wet and muddy bushwalk in the Enfield State Forest. The feet inside them were just as tired as the boots!
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Suzanne

I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft ace
and that's just what they will do ...

Fabulous
June 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Well worth it and enjoyable I hope. Great pov.
June 28th, 2023  
George ace
Brilliant shot and POV.
June 28th, 2023  
