Photo 769
These boots are made for walking!
My boots after yesterday's very wet and muddy bushwalk in the Enfield State Forest. The feet inside them were just as tired as the boots!
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
28th June 2023 2:00pm
Privacy
Public
Phil Howcroft
ace
and that's just what they will do ...
Fabulous
June 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Well worth it and enjoyable I hope. Great pov.
June 28th, 2023
George
ace
Brilliant shot and POV.
June 28th, 2023
