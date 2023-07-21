Previous
The Murtoa Stick Shed by ankers70
Photo 791

The Murtoa Stick Shed

aka the Murtoa no 1 Grain Store, the Stick Shed is the only WW2 emergency grain store remaining in Victoria. Built in 1942, the cathedral like grain store was used to house excess wheat resulting from the combination of a good weather conditions, a resultant wheat glut and restricted trading due to the war. The cathedral-like structure is massive, built from hastily milled mountain ash poles, , corrugated iron and 16,000 sq m of concrete flooring. This photo shows only one section of the structure.

The no 6 on the pole on the left of the pic was well above my head height
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great subject and a wonderful perspective! A great narrative too!
July 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating shed and narrative.
July 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is amazing , fabulous
July 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So fascinating
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise