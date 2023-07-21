The Murtoa Stick Shed

aka the Murtoa no 1 Grain Store, the Stick Shed is the only WW2 emergency grain store remaining in Victoria. Built in 1942, the cathedral like grain store was used to house excess wheat resulting from the combination of a good weather conditions, a resultant wheat glut and restricted trading due to the war. The cathedral-like structure is massive, built from hastily milled mountain ash poles, , corrugated iron and 16,000 sq m of concrete flooring. This photo shows only one section of the structure.



The no 6 on the pole on the left of the pic was well above my head height

