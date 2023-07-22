Previous
The Murtoa Stick Shed 2 by ankers70
Photo 792

The Murtoa Stick Shed 2

Along one of the side corridors.

See yesterday's post
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2023-07-21
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice image!
July 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh this is very atmospheric
July 21st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
You certainly found a perfect location for disappearing perspective!
July 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise