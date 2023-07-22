Sign up
Photo 792
The Murtoa Stick Shed 2
Along one of the side corridors.
See yesterday's post
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2023-07-21
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
806
photos
93
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
20th July 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
July 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh this is very atmospheric
July 21st, 2023
Louise & Ken
You certainly found a perfect location for disappearing perspective!
July 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 21st, 2023
