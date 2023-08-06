Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 807
The last piece
My husband loves jigsaws. This one was difficult so he was very chuffed to be putting in the last piece.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
821
photos
92
followers
98
following
221% complete
View this month »
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
6th August 2023 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great recording of him finishing the puzzle!
Is he a fan of the Tour de France?
All my family (French) follows it every year :-)
August 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Yes he is a fan. He's also a cyclist himself, riding 40 or 50 km every second day. We watch the Tour here although when I say 'watch' he generally falls asleep because the direct televising of it is late at night.
My original surname was Anquetil, held by the famous rider, although only very distantly connected as far as we can tell.
@corinnec
August 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great jigsaw. So clever capturing your husband placing the last piece. It looks as if he is going to pluck a rider out of the race.
August 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. He called me to witness him doing it and I just had to capture it! Yes it does look a bit like that!
@wakelys
August 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
you should hide a piece Suzanne 🤣
August 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
LOL That might have some serious relationship consequences!!
@phil_howcroft
August 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Is he a fan of the Tour de France?
All my family (French) follows it every year :-)
My original surname was Anquetil, held by the famous rider, although only very distantly connected as far as we can tell.
@corinnec
@phil_howcroft