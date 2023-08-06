Previous
The last piece by ankers70
Photo 807

The last piece

My husband loves jigsaws. This one was difficult so he was very chuffed to be putting in the last piece.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great recording of him finishing the puzzle!
Is he a fan of the Tour de France?
All my family (French) follows it every year :-)
August 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Yes he is a fan. He's also a cyclist himself, riding 40 or 50 km every second day. We watch the Tour here although when I say 'watch' he generally falls asleep because the direct televising of it is late at night.

My original surname was Anquetil, held by the famous rider, although only very distantly connected as far as we can tell.
@corinnec
August 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great jigsaw. So clever capturing your husband placing the last piece. It looks as if he is going to pluck a rider out of the race.
August 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. He called me to witness him doing it and I just had to capture it! Yes it does look a bit like that! @wakelys
August 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
you should hide a piece Suzanne 🤣
August 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
LOL That might have some serious relationship consequences!!
@phil_howcroft
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise