Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 806
City windows
I liked the patterning in the reflections, including the one window with a warp in the glass
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
820
photos
92
followers
98
following
220% complete
View this month »
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd August 2023 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
I check 365 just before I go to bed and know it’s close to bedtime when your photo pops up. Enjoy your day.
August 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 4th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou so much. I am always up early and, as I post, I often think of you and a few other people on the other side of the world who are up late. Your comment is usually the first one on most of my photos. Thanks for your attention.
August 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It's so interesting and I like the frames offer by the windows on these reflections. The lack of color allows to focus on the lines.
August 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like it too Suzannne
August 4th, 2023
Juan B.
ace
Great find! It's always triky to find mirroring pictures
August 4th, 2023
winghong_ho
Well spot and very nice capture of reflection.
August 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I check 365 just before I go to bed and know it’s close to bedtime when your photo pops up. Enjoy your day.