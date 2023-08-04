Sign up
Photo 805
Memories of 'Marvellous Melbourne'
Built 1891-3 at the height of Marvellous Melbourne's prosperity, the Italian Baroque Dome soaring above what was the Banking Chamber of the Commercial Bank of Australia is jaw-droppingly magnificent.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd August 2023 12:15pm
Susan Wakely
Fabulous detail in the dome.
August 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
Fab
August 3rd, 2023
Helen Jane
great symmetrical capture of this lovely building (and no mirror technique required here)
August 3rd, 2023
