Memories of 'Marvellous Melbourne'
Memories of 'Marvellous Melbourne'

Built 1891-3 at the height of Marvellous Melbourne's prosperity, the Italian Baroque Dome soaring above what was the Banking Chamber of the Commercial Bank of Australia is jaw-droppingly magnificent.
4th August 2023

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail in the dome.
August 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 3rd, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
great symmetrical capture of this lovely building (and no mirror technique required here)
August 3rd, 2023  
