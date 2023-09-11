Previous
The barista by ankers70
Photo 843

The barista

11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
September 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot of what looks to be a busy work station.
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise