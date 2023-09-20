Previous
Bridges by ankers70
Glad Phillips Bridge aka Bonnie Doone Rail Trail Bridge, opened 2019, on the Great Victorian Rail Trail Rail Trail, crosses one arm of Lake Eildon. The road bridge runs beside it.

20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
Phil Howcroft ace
I like a good bridge Suzanne
September 19th, 2023  
Corinne C
Great POV
Great POV
September 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice pov
September 19th, 2023  
