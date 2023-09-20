Sign up
Photo 852
Bridges
Glad Phillips Bridge aka Bonnie Doone Rail Trail Bridge, opened 2019, on the Great Victorian Rail Trail Rail Trail, crosses one arm of Lake Eildon. The road bridge runs beside it.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like a good bridge Suzanne
September 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great POV
September 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice pov
September 19th, 2023
