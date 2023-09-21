Another bridge

The John Foord Bridge across the Murray River between Wahgunyah Victoria and Corowa NSW. Completed in 1893, it replaced a wooden toll bridge constructed in 1862 to link the then colonies of Victoria and New South Wales. The wooden bridge had become dangerous and was eventually removed in 1894 by a bullock team. When the river levels are low, remnants of the old bridge are still visible.



The authorities of the time resisted public calls for a wider , the new steel bridge was constructed at just 18n metres in width and is, now, restricted to one way traffic.



