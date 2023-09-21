Previous
Another bridge by ankers70
Another bridge

The John Foord Bridge across the Murray River between Wahgunyah Victoria and Corowa NSW. Completed in 1893, it replaced a wooden toll bridge constructed in 1862 to link the then colonies of Victoria and New South Wales. The wooden bridge had become dangerous and was eventually removed in 1894 by a bullock team. When the river levels are low, remnants of the old bridge are still visible.

The authorities of the time resisted public calls for a wider , the new steel bridge was constructed at just 18n metres in width and is, now, restricted to one way traffic.

21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Suzanne

ace
George ace
Great POV.
September 20th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and thankyou. I scrambled down some steps under the bridge for this one.
@gaf005
September 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I love a bridge Suzanne
September 20th, 2023  
