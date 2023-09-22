Sign up
Photo 854
Royal Hotel, Corowa, NSW
Established by 1861 by W F Martin, the Royal Hotel was the original Cobb and Co station in Corowa, where horses were changed and stabled and accommodation was provided for travellers.
On 31st July 1893, the official opening luncheon for the NSW politicians and delegates to the Federation Conference was held at the hotel.
22nd September 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice night shot
September 21st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous image. Wouldn't it be wonderful if you could somehow magically combine all of the historic pubs of Oz into a short tour!! :)
September 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
A great image of this gorgeous hotel.
September 21st, 2023
