Royal Hotel, Corowa, NSW

Established by 1861 by W F Martin, the Royal Hotel was the original Cobb and Co station in Corowa, where horses were changed and stabled and accommodation was provided for travellers.

On 31st July 1893, the official opening luncheon for the NSW politicians and delegates to the Federation Conference was held at the hotel.
Dawn ace
A nice night shot
September 21st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Marvellous image. Wouldn't it be wonderful if you could somehow magically combine all of the historic pubs of Oz into a short tour!! :)
September 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
A great image of this gorgeous hotel.
September 21st, 2023  
