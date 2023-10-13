Sign up
Photo 875
Just too beat even to tweet!
Caught this school kid on the station waiting for his train. His last assignment must have been too much for him.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
1
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
889
photos
100
followers
112
following
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
12th October 2023 12:26pm
Tags
sixws-144
Junan Heath
ace
Great shot and title!
October 12th, 2023
