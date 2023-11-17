Previous
A latte please by ankers70
Photo 910

A latte please

17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great candid shot.
November 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fabulous
November 16th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely shot and title.
November 16th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
I like this A LATTE! Wow, prize winning shot. I especially love the sign, Black & White effect, and the fact that he's looking at a phone instead of a newspaper (more accurate to modern day. AMAZING. Thank you!
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise