Previous
Photo 911
Neighbours
Neighbours cafe Inkerman Street, St Kilda. Community mural by Anthony Breslin, launched August 2023.
I've tagged it street 108 because it's a combination of street art and street.
Xmas madness seems to have struck early and I am not commenting much. Will catch up soon.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
925
photos
100
followers
113
following
249% complete
View this month »
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
17th November 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-108
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. and Well photographed. The two pedestrians are nicely placed!
November 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking street art.maybe they can make over the upper level to cover the flaked paint.
November 17th, 2023
