Previous
Neighbours by ankers70
Photo 911

Neighbours

Neighbours cafe Inkerman Street, St Kilda. Community mural by Anthony Breslin, launched August 2023.

I've tagged it street 108 because it's a combination of street art and street.

Xmas madness seems to have struck early and I am not commenting much. Will catch up soon.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Well photographed. The two pedestrians are nicely placed!
November 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking street art.maybe they can make over the upper level to cover the flaked paint.
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise