Photo 932
Dandelions Fountain
A feature of the Queensland Art Gallery Water Mall, the Dandelions Fountain, was designed by Australian architect Robert Woodward (1923–2010).
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
7
6
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
946
photos
100
followers
114
following
255% complete
932
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
8th December 2023 1:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
December 8th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Perfectly named and so impressive.
December 8th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wondeful pic!
December 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and delightful ! fav
December 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They look fabulous.
December 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Absolutely gorgeous. fav.
December 8th, 2023
borof
ace
Beautiful shot.
December 8th, 2023
