Previous
Dandelions Fountain by ankers70
Photo 932

Dandelions Fountain

A feature of the Queensland Art Gallery Water Mall, the Dandelions Fountain, was designed by Australian architect Robert Woodward (1923–2010).
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
December 8th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Perfectly named and so impressive.
December 8th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wondeful pic!
December 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and delightful ! fav
December 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
They look fabulous.
December 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Absolutely gorgeous. fav.
December 8th, 2023  
borof ace
Beautiful shot.
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise