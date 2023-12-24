Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
Too windy to learn to windsurf
From yesterday's very windy walk from Hampton to Brighton Beach, Melbourne. Young girl valiantly trying to raise the windsurfer sail in choppy seas with a strong wind. She spent more time in the water than on the board.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
3
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
961
photos
100
followers
113
following
259% complete
View this month »
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
23rd December 2023 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-146
Lesley
ace
Super capture
December 23rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊👍
December 23rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
No fun! Nice pic
December 23rd, 2023
