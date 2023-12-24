Previous
Too windy to learn to windsurf by ankers70
Too windy to learn to windsurf

From yesterday's very windy walk from Hampton to Brighton Beach, Melbourne. Young girl valiantly trying to raise the windsurfer sail in choppy seas with a strong wind. She spent more time in the water than on the board.

24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Lesley ace
Super capture
December 23rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊👍
December 23rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
No fun! Nice pic
December 23rd, 2023  
