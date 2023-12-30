Previous
MPavilion 2023, Melbourne by ankers70
MPavilion 2023, Melbourne

MPavilion 10 by Tadeo Ando.

More information here: https://mpavilion.org/tadao-ando/

30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

@ankers70
