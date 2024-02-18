Previous
What was that you said? by ankers70
What was that you said?

On the Queenscliff to Sorrento ferry.

Not sure if this would be considered use of negative space


18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Suzanne

I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne C ace
A story telling image. For both of them you captured a great expression
February 17th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
February 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Sooo good.
February 17th, 2024  
