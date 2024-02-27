Previous
'People who look dead but probably aren't' by ankers70
Photo 1012

'People who look dead but probably aren't'

Photographic collection by Patrick Pound, a New Zealand-Australian photographer. Taken at the NGV Ian Potter Gallery, Federation Square, Melbourne. This is a collection of found photographs showing the unconscious or sleeping bodies of people and expressing ambiguity of photographs displayed without context. Each of the photos was probably taken without the person's knowledge so without context there is no sense of what was happening or why the photograph was taken.

For me, it brought to mind all the photos I have in the family photo boxes, especially the ones where I have no clue about the person, what was happening or why.

Late post today as family from Wales visiting.

Quirky and thought-provoking subject! I like how you've included this couple in the photo. It all ties together so nicely!
