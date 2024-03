Alpine skiing, Källviksbacken, Sweden

Now, don't get me wrong, I was not skiing. I was there for a night BBQ for family members who were skiing and do so most evenings. Wonderful evening that included a ride on a skidoo, watching very junior family (3–7) members skiing the slopes with their friends, and family. Very cold, below zero. It was a whole new experience for me. We, in Australia, generally have a BBQ in warm weather not when the temperatures are significantly below zero!