Excitement of travel

En route, Singapore to our second stopover in Munich. Ultimate destination Falun, Sweden.
I can't convey to people of northern climes just how exciting it is for me to see snow-topped mountains peeking through the clouds. We do not see snow very often where we live and even our tallest mountains would very rarely poke through clouds. This view from my plane window signalled the real start of our OS adventures.
Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to be a tourist and. show a unique feature of where I am. Now this may not be a unique feature to many of you but this is to me! And I am unashamedly an excited tourist about it!
And I was pretty pleased to catch this as the Alps were only visible for a few seconds.