Little Audrey by ankers70
Photo 1019

Little Audrey

The Skipping Girl Vinegar Sign in Abbotsford, Melbourne, also known as 'Little Audrey' was erected in 1936 and is a familiar landmark in Melbourne. More info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skipping_Girl_Sign

The best I can do today as we wait for the taxi to take us to the airport for departure for long haul flight to Stockholm via Singapore and Munich .

5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Rob Z ace
It's so different to modern day signs - delightful. Stockholm as a destination sounds like a great starting point for a holiday?
March 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great sign.
March 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Fun sign! Hope your flights were uneventful and you got some rest.
March 3rd, 2024  
