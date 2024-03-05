Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1019
Little Audrey
The Skipping Girl Vinegar Sign in Abbotsford, Melbourne, also known as 'Little Audrey' was erected in 1936 and is a familiar landmark in Melbourne. More info:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skipping_Girl_Sign
The best I can do today as we wait for the taxi to take us to the airport for departure for long haul flight to Stockholm via Singapore and Munich .
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1035
photos
119
followers
128
following
279% complete
View this month »
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
Latest from all albums
1013
1014
1015
15
1016
1017
1018
1019
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
3rd March 2024 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
It's so different to modern day signs - delightful. Stockholm as a destination sounds like a great starting point for a holiday?
March 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great sign.
March 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Fun sign! Hope your flights were uneventful and you got some rest.
March 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close