Another view of the Depot Boijmans van Beuningen, the art depot of the museum Boijmans van Beuningen (see yesterday's post: https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-03-21#comment-35802093). It's a very big, bowl-shaped building covered with reflective plates. Large parts of the city can be seen reflected in the building and there was lots of fun to be had taking photos of reflected selves. The man in the lime green jacket who appears in many of my photos had a great time.