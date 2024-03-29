Sign up
Previous
Photo 1043
Where the Rhine Maidens romp.
Katz Castle above the German town of Sankt Goarshausen, Middle Rhine. The town church spires give an idea of the scale of the castle and its imposing presence. It was originally constructed around 1371 by Count Wilhelm II of Katzenelnbogen.
More info:
https://great-castles.com/katz.html
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
28th March 2024 12:15am
landscape-66
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this very famous scene, you sure are getting around Suzanne! Enjoy :-)
March 29th, 2024
