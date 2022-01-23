Sign up
Someone sits here
This scene on the verandah of an old house caught my eye and had me wondering about the people who sit here.
23rd January 2022
23rd Jan 22
Tags
street-88
Diana
ace
Messies ;-)
February 16th, 2022
