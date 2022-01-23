Previous
Next
Someone sits here by annied
23 / 365

Someone sits here

This scene on the verandah of an old house caught my eye and had me wondering about the people who sit here.
23rd January 2022 23rd Jan 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Messies ;-)
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise