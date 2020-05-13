Previous
Next
HALF HALF -13 by annied
Photo 610

HALF HALF -13

"Be Free"
A mural mash up street artists Crisp and YT

CRISP is an Australian street artist currently based in Bogotá, Colombia. He believes in local communities reclaiming the street aesthetic as their own!
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise