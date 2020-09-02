Previous
Next
SOOC September 2 by annied
Photo 722

SOOC September 2

I started on the weekend with my 50mm lens only for my outings....this week will mostly be photos from then dated 29th and 30th August - I knew I was having a busy week.

Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

I got the horizon straight - quite a feat for me hahahahaha
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise