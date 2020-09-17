SOOC September 17

My challenge this week from Northy " set up a subject or choose a scene and experiment with various camera settings (picture style, in-camera colour filters, etc)... and then post 3 or 4 (on their own or as a collage in your other album), explaining a bit about what you did, which one you prefer, and why...
I like the silhouette effect for the gum leaves - it accentuated their shape and the background was interesting
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
