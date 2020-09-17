SOOC September 17

My challenge this week from Northy " set up a subject or choose a scene and experiment with various camera settings (picture style, in-camera colour filters, etc)... and then post 3 or 4 (on their own or as a collage in your other album), explaining a bit about what you did, which one you prefer, and why...

I like the silhouette effect for the gum leaves - it accentuated their shape and the background was interesting