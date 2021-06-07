Previous
Next
Get Pushed 463 - Selective Colour 1 by annied
Photo 928

Get Pushed 463 - Selective Colour 1

Stephanie's challenge is selective colour.

I had a play around with the selective colour effect in my camera - this is the first image - the idea was to capture autumn into winter.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@stephan_haay an attempt for your challenge
June 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise