Photo 929
there will be times
Let us learn to appreciate there will be times when the trees will be bare, and look forward to the time when we may pick the fruit. - Anton Chekhov
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5491
photos
211
followers
152
following
Tags
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
,
annied30dayswild2021
,
theme-plantpower
Brigette
ace
Beautiful edit Annie
June 13th, 2021
