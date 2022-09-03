Previous
Next
Nifty Fifty 3 by annied
Photo 1166

Nifty Fifty 3

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise