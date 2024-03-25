Previous
Rainbow red W5 by annied
Photo 1701

Rainbow red W5

March is Rainbow Month

This week I'm using distortion filters - this one is polar co-ordinates and other faffing I really can't say - I faff - I like - I stop
:)
Euphorbia
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This one reminds me of those glass paperweights they put colored glass swirls in. Very pretty- looks a little like a rose.
March 25th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@olivetreeann it is Euphorbia - I love what distortions can do :)
March 25th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Annie, I'm your Get Pushed partner this week. How about a photo that portrays energy.
March 25th, 2024  
