Roads Taken-14 by annied
Roads Taken-14

Bundanoon - one of my favourite places to hang out
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Annie D

ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
PhylM-S ace
Looks like a great place! like the trees here with the dark fading out to lighter trees - draws the eye right to the center.
October 11th, 2020  
julia ace
Is this where the Kerrigan's of The Castle fame use to go for the holidays.. Great Aussie movie that..
October 11th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@julzmaioro ha ha they went to Bonnie Doon...but I do love the serenity here too 😊
October 11th, 2020  
julia ace
Haha thats it .. Oh the Serenity
October 11th, 2020  
