Roads Taken-14
Bundanoon - one of my favourite places to hang out
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5121
photos
213
followers
154
following
244% complete
View this month »
Tags
anniedroadtrips
PhylM-S
ace
Looks like a great place! like the trees here with the dark fading out to lighter trees - draws the eye right to the center.
October 11th, 2020
julia
ace
Is this where the Kerrigan's of The Castle fame use to go for the holidays.. Great Aussie movie that..
October 11th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@julzmaioro
ha ha they went to Bonnie Doon...but I do love the serenity here too 😊
October 11th, 2020
julia
ace
Haha thats it .. Oh the Serenity
October 11th, 2020
