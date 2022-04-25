Previous
Lest We Forget by annied
Lest We Forget

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them."
LEST WE FORGET

Attended the Dawn Service at our local R.S.L
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Annie D

annied
Latest from all albums

julia ace
That's beautiful.
April 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poignant , yet beautiful ! fav
April 25th, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
very beautiful!
April 25th, 2022  
