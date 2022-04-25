Sign up
Photo 955
Lest We Forget
"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them."
LEST WE FORGET
Attended the Dawn Service at our local R.S.L
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Annie D
julia
ace
That's beautiful.
April 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poignant , yet beautiful ! fav
April 25th, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
very beautiful!
April 25th, 2022
