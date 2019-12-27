Previous
Get Pushed 387 - reaching by annied
Photo 1125

Get Pushed 387 - reaching

my challenge from Northy - to give negative space a go
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
308% complete

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@northy thanks for the challenge - I had fun and hope the my images fit the bill
December 30th, 2019  
