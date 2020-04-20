Previous
Get Pushed 404 by annied
Photo 1146

Get Pushed 404

Northy's challenge "creating an image around the theme "the ties that bind" (the first words in your personal write up)"

There's a story - some still around might know it - there a words in my head that won't quite form atm - when/if they do I will edit again.
20th April 2020

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nicely done
April 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
A stunning image and wonderful tones!
April 24th, 2020  
