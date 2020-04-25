Driveway at Dawn

Ode of Remembrance



They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.



The Ode recited at Anzac Day and Remembrance Day commemorations is the fourth stanza of Laurence Binyon's 'For the Fallen', first published in the London Times in 1914.



We could not attend our usual ANZAC service - instead we stood in the driveway with a candle and radio to listen to dawn service and observe a minutes silence.



LEST WE FORGET