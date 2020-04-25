Previous
Next
Driveway at Dawn by annied
Photo 1147

Driveway at Dawn

Ode of Remembrance

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning,
We will remember them.

The Ode recited at Anzac Day and Remembrance Day commemorations is the fourth stanza of Laurence Binyon's 'For the Fallen', first published in the London Times in 1914.

We could not attend our usual ANZAC service - instead we stood in the driveway with a candle and radio to listen to dawn service and observe a minutes silence.

LEST WE FORGET
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise