Half-Half 2020 Collage by annied
Half-Half 2020 Collage

1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Annie
June 2nd, 2020  
