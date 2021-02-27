Previous
Artist Challenge 2 by annied
Photo 1247

Artist Challenge 2

27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Jacqueline ace
Great interpretation of his work!
March 3rd, 2021  
