March Words by annied
Photo 1246

March Words

Words for March
Discussion to follow shortly

tag will be mar21words
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
