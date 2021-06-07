Previous
Next
Paul Klee by annied
Photo 1290

Paul Klee

For Artist Challenge - Paul Klee - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45136/new-artist-challenge-paul-klee-!
Not inspired by any one photo in particular - just trying to capture the feel of Klee - hope I managed it :)
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise