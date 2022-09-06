Sign up
Photo 1383
Get Pushed 527
Laura's challenge - "As you are doing the Nifty Fifty challenge what about photographing food?"
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
1
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5980
photos
190
followers
139
following
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th September 2022 12:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-527
,
nf-sooc-2022
Annie D
ace
@la_photographic
for your challenge :)
September 11th, 2022
