Get Pushed 576 - Blue Mountains

Mary's challenge "how about a monochrome in blue?"

I thought this scene from today's wanderings was perfect for the challenge - while not quite as blue as my edit there is always that haze of blue which is more obvious at certain times of day or in certain weather.

The Blue Mountains get their name from the natural blue haze created by vast eucalypt forests in this World Heritage area. Tiny droplets of oil released from the trees mix with water vapour and sunlight to produce the distinctive colour.