Photo 1485
October Words
I remembered then forgot about word suggestions for October so my list this month is a variety of adjectives
Tag - oct23words
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
oct23words
winghong_ho
Great challenge.
October 1st, 2023
