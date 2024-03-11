Sign up
Photo 1525
Street 111
A group of about a dozen schoolboys hopped on the ferry this morning. It was a pleasant surprise to seem them enjoying the view and chatting with each other and not with their heads in their phones.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Annie D
ace
@annied
