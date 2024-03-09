Previous
Get Pushed 605 by annied
Northy asked me to draw inspiration from the term “organized chaos”
This is Abbotsford Point Boatshed on the Parramatta River in Sydney. I have taken quite a few photos of it over the years from the ferry on my trips down the river. This one is from yesterday. This boat was there a month ago and there were a couple of others that are gone now. It always looks chaotic and in disarray but they must get things done.
Here is a photo from 2022 - https://365project.org/annied/2022-and-beyond/2022-02-03
