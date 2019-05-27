Previous
Diesel 4403 by annied
Photo 379

Diesel 4403

Diesels 4403 & 4490 assisted steam locomotive 3526 hauling the carriages for the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the Railway into Goulburn.
27th May 2019 27th May 19

Annie D

Diana ace
Love the pov!
January 15th, 2020  
