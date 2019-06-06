Previous
the fence line by annied
the fence line

this is June 2019......I can't wait for June 1st 2020.....we can travel again without an essential reason .......YAY!
6th June 2019 6th Jun 19

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Lesley ace
What a lovely countryside scene. Looks to be in a sheltered valley somewhere.
May 29th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@tinley23 flat rural land Lesley...always lovely to drive through
May 29th, 2020  
