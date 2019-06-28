Previous
St James' Anglican Church - outside by annied
St James' Anglican Church - outside

The Anglican Parish of St James at Morpeth is one of the oldest in Australia, consecrated on December 31, 1840 and with St. James as its’ Patron, by William Broughton, the first Bishop of Australia. Local sandstone and timbers were used in the construction of the church. It is the first Anglican church north of Newcastle and celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2015.
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful capture, great perspective.
August 12th, 2020  
